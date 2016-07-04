BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
July 4 Press Release
* MCW Energy Group enters into agreement to acquire controlling stake of E&P company with extensive resource potential and licenses for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies
* Will acquire 57.3% shares of Accord, in consideration for 59.7 million shares of co, warrants to purchase 2 million shares at $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations