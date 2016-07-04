July 4 Press Release

* MCW Energy Group enters into agreement to acquire controlling stake of E&P company with extensive resource potential and licenses for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies

* Will acquire 57.3% shares of Accord, in consideration for 59.7 million shares of co, warrants to purchase 2 million shares at $0.25 per share