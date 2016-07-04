BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
July 4 Cathedral Energy Services
* Cathedral Energy Services provides update on its credit facility
* In discussions with Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada regarding proposed amendments to its credit facility
* Amendment in context of prolonged industry downturn which has negatively impacted oil and gas service co activity levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations