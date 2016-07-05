BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard
July 5 Himax Technologies Inc
* Q2 revenue $201.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.6 million
* Says q2 gaap earnings per diluted ads was 11.5 cents
* Says remains positive in outlook of second half 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $198.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $201.1 million
* Qtrly gaap earnings per diluted ads was $ 11.5 cents
* Says q2 gaap diluted earnings per ads increased 51.3% sequentially and increased 125.5% from same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard
* Eyes thermal power plant construction in Japan with Toyo Engineering on large-scale facilities with outputs above 500,000 kw - Nikkei Source text - [http://s.nikkei.com/2kYcUOy] Further company coverage:
* Boeing says co and the U.S. Air force recently signed a global positioning system sustainment agreement