July 5 Prothena Corporation Plc :

* Prothena presents new data from phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 demonstrating improvements in three organ systems in previously-treated patients with al amyloidosis

* NEOD001 continued to be safe and well tolerated

* Expect topline results from phase 1B study of PRX002 in patients with parkinson's disease in Q4 of this year

* Expect interim data from phase 1B study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis by mid-2017