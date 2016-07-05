July 5 FactSet Research Systems Inc :

* FactSet completes sale of market metrics business and updates fourth quarter fiscal 2016 guidance

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.72

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.65

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $286 million to $292 million

* Says Q4 GAAP operating margin is expected to range between 31.0% and 32.0%

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $294.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S