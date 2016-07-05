July 5 Prothena Corporation Plc -

* Prothena presents new data from phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 demonstrating improvements in three organ systems in previously-treated patients with AL Amyloidosis

* Says expect vital study to be fully enrolled in Q2 of 2017

* Says expect vital study to be fully enrolled in Q2 of 2017

* Says expect topline results from pronto study in late 2017 or early 2018