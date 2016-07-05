Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Tetra Technologies Inc announces amendments to financing agreements providing enhanced financial flexibility
* Amendment maintains previous $225 million commitment level under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer