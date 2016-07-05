July 5 International Speedway Corp :

* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $167.6 million versus $164 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Sees 2016 full year Non-GAAP revenue $658.0 million to $665.0 million

* Sees 2016 full year Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Event schedules and results for fiscal third through fourth quarters are expected to be comparable to fiscal 2015

* Narrowing its previously announced 2016 full year NON-GAAP guidance

