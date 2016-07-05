Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces rolling chip turnover of US$0.23 billion for June 2016
* Win rate for month of June 2016 was 3.24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer