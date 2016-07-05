Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Cyberark Software Ltd :
* Cyberark announces changes to board of directors
* Elected Udi Mokady, Cyberark's founder and CEO, as chairman of board, effective June 30, 2016; Mokady will succeed Gadi Tirosh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer