BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment trust continues expansion in the greater toronto area acquiring an additional 100,000 square feet and a concurrent $9.25 million private placement
* Private placemen of a 1.5 million units at a price of $5.85 per unit
* Non-Brokered private placement of 42,735 units at a price of $5.85 per unit
* Acquisition of century property is expected to be accretive to FFO, AFFO per trust unit of REIT
* Purchase price for century property is $13.4 million
* Private placement to satisfy cash portion of purchase price for century property and Mississauga property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)