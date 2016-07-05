BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Unique Fabricating Inc
* Unique fabricating updates 2016 guidance to reflect expected contribution from intasco acquisition
* Sees 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million
* Unique fabricating inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91
* Previous 2016 full year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.84 to $0.87
* Says previous 2016 revenue guidance was $160 million to $163 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)