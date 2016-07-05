July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for june 2016

* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of June declined 5.0% year over year

* Says June RPMS 20.26 billion, up 3.1 percent

* June load factor 87.7% versus 88.1%

* Says June ASMS 23.11 billion, up 3.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)