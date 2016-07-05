BRIEF-Kelly Services Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Kelly Services reports fourth quarter earnings and solid 2016 results
July 5 Canasil Resources Inc
* closes $2,072,000 second and final tranche of non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Kelly Services reports fourth quarter earnings and solid 2016 results
* Ingles Markets incorporated reports sales and net income for first quarter fiscal 2017
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion