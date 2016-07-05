July 5 Gse Systems Inc

* Gse systems appoints emmett a. Pepe as chief financial officer

* Says emmett a. Pepe appointed cfo

* Emmett a. Pepe will succeed jeff hough, who will be pursuing other interests, after transition of company's systems and controls to pepe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)