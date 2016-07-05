July 5 Petrocapita Income Trust:

* Petrocapita announces potential acquisition of Palliser assets

* Acquisition of Palliser assets would result in increasing trust's number of wells from 155 gross to 521 gross

* It would also increase its operating and approved produced water disposal wells from 9 to 30