GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump risk, Fed uncertainty weighs on dollar, stocks
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
July 5 VAALCO Energy :
* VAALCO announces agreement regarding remaining contract term on offshore Gabon drilling rig and provides operational update
* Does not plan to change its annual production guidance at this time as a result of this temporary well shut-in
* Total company production for Q2 of 2016 averaged approximately 4,700 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 4% from Q1 of 2016
* So far in 2016, experienced very high production uptime with more shallow declines from new wells placed on production in last 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
* 2017 guidance reflects right level of prudence, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call