BRIEF-Eshippers announces details of share consolidation, debt settlement, private placement
July 5 Ventas Inc
* Ventas announces pricing of common stock offering
* J.P. Morgan is serving as sole underwriter for offering
* Says offering 9 million common shares
* Intends to use proceeds from offering to fund portion of $1.5 billion purchase price of real estate portfolio of Wexford Science & Technology
* Nintendo Co Ltd will offer enhanced paid online services for the upcoming switch game console - Nikkei
* Sanders Capital, reports 9.19 percent passive stake in Meritage Homes Corp as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing