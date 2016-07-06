BRIEF-Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of state-of-the-art manufacturing site
* Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of State-Of-The-Art manufacturing site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Sartorius Stedim Biotech :
* Acquires U.S. start up Ksep systems
* Transaction values Ksep at around $28 million and will be closed by end of July 2016
* Ksep holdings, inc. Expected to achieve significant double-digit growth and to generate around $7 million sales revenues and a strong double-digit EBITDA margin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of State-Of-The-Art manufacturing site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Davita finalizes acquisition of Mountain View Medical Group
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday: