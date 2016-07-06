July 6 Sartorius Stedim Biotech :

* Acquires U.S. start up Ksep systems

* Transaction values Ksep at around $28 million and will be closed by end of July 2016

* Ksep holdings, inc. Expected to achieve significant double-digit growth and to generate around $7 million sales revenues and a strong double-digit EBITDA margin in 2016