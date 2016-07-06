July 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2016 third quarter
results
* Q3 sales $29.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.71 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Now anticipates adjusted net earnings per diluted share
attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance of $4.45 to $4.55
* Says guidance assumes no impact from proposed acquisition
of rite aid and related financing
* Retail pharmacy USA had Q3 total sales of $21.2 billion,
an increase of 3.7 percent over year-ago quarter
* Qtrly sales in comparable stores for retail pharmacy usa
increased 3.9 percent compared with same quarter a year ago
* Raises lower end of guidance for fiscal year 2016 by 10
cents per share
* On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales
up 0.2 percent versus year-ago quarter for retail pharmacy
international
