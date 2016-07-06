BlackRock makes energy acquisition as U.S. infrastructure policy looms
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
July 6 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers Petroleum operational update for the second quarter 2016
* In Q2 2016, oil sales averaged 15,023 BOPD, compared to Q1 sales in 2016 of 17,280 BOPD
* Achieved a Q2 2016 production average of 15,934 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), 8.2 pct below Q1 2016
* "drilling activity will resume as pricing improves and is being reviewed for resumption in second half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .