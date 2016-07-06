July 6 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :

* Bankers Petroleum operational update for the second quarter 2016

* In Q2 2016, oil sales averaged 15,023 BOPD, compared to Q1 sales in 2016 of 17,280 BOPD

* Achieved a Q2 2016 production average of 15,934 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), 8.2 pct below Q1 2016

* "drilling activity will resume as pricing improves and is being reviewed for resumption in second half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: