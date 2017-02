July 6 Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq announces appointment of Rick Mangat as president and CEO

* Mangat succeeds Arun Menawat, who has resigned as company's president, CEO and chair of its board of directors

* Additionally, Bill Mackinnon, former ceo of KPMG Canada and head of Novadaq Audit Committee, has been appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: