July 6 Packaging Corp Of America :
* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to
acquire Timbar Corporation
* Transaction is structured as a purchase of assets
resulting in a full step-up of assets to fair market value
* To acquire 5 corrugated products plants, 2 fulfillment
centers, 4 design centers located primarily in Eastern,
Southeastern U.S
* Expects to finance transaction with a new term loan.
* Deal for $386 million
* To acquire substantially all of assets of Timbar
Corporation in a cash-free, debt-free transaction
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.
* As result of deal, PCA's containerboard integration level
is expected to increase 6% from its current level of 87%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: