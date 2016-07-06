Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
July 6 Merit Medical
* Merit medical acquires DFINE, Inc.
* Deal for approximately $97.5 million
* Says effect of DFINE acquisition on Merit's non-GAAP earnings for balance of 2016 is expected to be neutral
* Deal will increase its gross margin by about 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis and 55 basis points on a GAAP basis
* Merit medical systems inc says deal financed by a group of banks led by Wells Fargo and included Bank Of America, HSBC and U.S. bank.
* Says deal expected to be dilutive on a GAAP basis by $0.24 -$0.26 per share due to intangible amortization, one-time reorganization costs
* Says in 2017, merit anticipates effect of acquisition on merit's non-GAAP earnings to be $0.05-$0.08 per share
* Says in 2017, MERIT anticipates effect of acquisition to be dilutive on a GAAP basis by $0.05-$0.07 per share
* Says DFINE has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."