July 6 Gannett Co Inc :

* Gannett acquires North Jersey Media Group

* Expects acquisition to contribute approximately $90 million in annual revenues

* Acquired certain assets of North Jersey Media Group, including Record (Bergen County), Herald News, and affiliated digital properties

* Following acquisition, gannett operates USA Today and 109 dailies in 34 states and Guam, in addition to Newsquest in U.K.

* Says also included in sale are Community News Group, Magazine Group, and Events Group