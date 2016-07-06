UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 6 Gannett Co Inc :
* Gannett acquires North Jersey Media Group
* Expects acquisition to contribute approximately $90 million in annual revenues
* Acquired certain assets of North Jersey Media Group, including Record (Bergen County), Herald News, and affiliated digital properties
* Following acquisition, gannett operates USA Today and 109 dailies in 34 states and Guam, in addition to Newsquest in U.K.
* Says also included in sale are Community News Group, Magazine Group, and Events Group
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions