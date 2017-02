July 6 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco announces conversion of ifc credit facility to term loan

* To convert existing $15 million balance under revolving facility to a term loan

* Option to request to draw up to an additional $5 million from ifc between now and december 31, 2016

* New agreement provides for quarterly principal and interest payments through june 30, 2019 at a rate of libor plus 5.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)