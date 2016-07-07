July 7 Northern Technologies International Corp
* Northern technologies international corporation reports
financial results for third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 sales rose 4.9 percent to $8.687 million
* Sees FY net income between $0.40 and $0.70 per diluted
share
* Currently evaluating if, and when, may need to write down
our $1.9 million investment in former joint venture
* For fy ending august 31, 2016, expects net sales to be at
lower end of previous guidance of between $34.0 million and
$37.0 million
* If co decides to write down investment in former jv ,
company would incur a $1.1 million non-cash impairment charge
