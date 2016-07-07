July 7 Northern Technologies International Corp

* Northern technologies international corporation reports financial results for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 sales rose 4.9 percent to $8.687 million

* Sees FY net income between $0.40 and $0.70 per diluted share

* Currently evaluating if, and when, may need to write down our $1.9 million investment in former joint venture

* For fy ending august 31, 2016, expects net sales to be at lower end of previous guidance of between $34.0 million and $37.0 million

* If co decides to write down investment in former jv , company would incur a $1.1 million non-cash impairment charge