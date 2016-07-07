July 7 Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* Postmedia reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 6.4 percent to C$218.3 million

* Cost reductions expected to come from combination of acquisition synergies, further reorganization of company's operations

* Qtrly loss per share attributable to equity holders of company $0.08

* Has implemented net annualized cost savings of about $64 million of operating costs since program was announced in July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)