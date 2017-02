July 7 SunPower Corp:

* SunPower announces credit facility update

* Amended and extended terms of its existing credit support agreement with total S.A through 2018.

* Amended and restated initial agreement to reduce amount available under facility to $500 million

* With this agreement, total will guarantee SunPower's letters of credit in support of certain company activities