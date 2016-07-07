UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Apollo Education Group Inc:
* Apollo Education Group Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $558 million versus I/B/E/S view $547 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations excluding items
* Due to pending merger transaction announced February 8, 2016, company is not providing an updated financial outlook at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources