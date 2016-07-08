July 8 Sandvine Corp

* Sandvine provides update on litigation activity

* Sandvine has filed an amended answer and counterclaims in respect of complaint brought by pil in united states district court

* Answer to complaint brought by pil in united states district court for eastern district of texas in which co denies pil's claims of infringement

* Uncovered evidence technology in respect of which pil claims rights was embedded within product called meterflow that was on sale in us

* Sandvine has requested an inequitable conduct remedy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: