BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Sandvine Corp
* Sandvine provides update on litigation activity
* Sandvine has filed an amended answer and counterclaims in respect of complaint brought by pil in united states district court
* Answer to complaint brought by pil in united states district court for eastern district of texas in which co denies pil's claims of infringement
* Uncovered evidence technology in respect of which pil claims rights was embedded within product called meterflow that was on sale in us
* Sandvine has requested an inequitable conduct remedy
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.