July 8 Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma announces pricing of registered direct offering

* Says entered into agreements with certain investors providing for issuance of 28 million shares at $0.45 per share

* Offering also includes warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares of common stock with exercise price of $0.65/share

* Galena Biopharma Inc says offering also has gross proceeds to company of $12.6 million