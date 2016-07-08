BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Galena Biopharma Inc :
* Galena Biopharma announces pricing of registered direct offering
* Says entered into agreements with certain investors providing for issuance of 28 million shares at $0.45 per share
* Offering also includes warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares of common stock with exercise price of $0.65/share
* Galena Biopharma Inc says offering also has gross proceeds to company of $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.