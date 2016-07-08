July 8 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc

* UCT reaffirms second quarter 2016 revenue guidance and announces financial results release date

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $123 million to $128 million

* Q2 revenue view $125.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects revenue to be at high end of its guided range of $123 million to $128 million for second quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )