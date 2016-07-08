BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
July 8 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc
* UCT reaffirms second quarter 2016 revenue guidance and announces financial results release date
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $123 million to $128 million
* Q2 revenue view $125.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Expects revenue to be at high end of its guided range of $123 million to $128 million for second quarter.
Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day