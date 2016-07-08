BRIEF-Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Timken Co
* Timken acquires Lovejoy, Inc.; expanding product portfolio to include industrial couplings & universal joints
* Deal for approximately $66 million
* Expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in first year of ownership, excluding one-time transaction costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares