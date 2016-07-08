July 8 Astronova Inc

* Astronova wins contract with boeing to supply Toughwriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for B777X program

* Says multi-year agreement covers flight deck printers for boeing 777X family, which includes 777-8 and 777-9

* Says will manufacture printers at its Astronova aerospace production facilities in West Warwick, Rhode Island