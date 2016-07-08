BRIEF-MicroStrategy Q4 earnings per share $2.69
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
July 8 Royal Gold Inc
* Royal gold provides update on its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter
* Royal gold says unit Rgld Gold Ag sold about 52,500 gold ounces and 208,900 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during its fiscal 2016 Q4
* Says also during Q4, Royal Gold repaid $25 million of outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Packaged foods maker Hormel Foods Corp said on Tuesday that it had suspended operations at one its pork suppliers in Oklahoma until it investigates claims that pigs were being abused at the farm.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S