July 8 Royal Gold Inc

* Royal gold provides update on its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter

* Royal gold says unit Rgld Gold Ag sold about 52,500 gold ounces and 208,900 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during its fiscal 2016 Q4

* Says also during Q4, Royal Gold repaid $25 million of outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility