BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
July 8 Resolute Energy Corporation
* Announces agreement to sell Permian Basin Mid Stream assets; provides operational update
* Resolute will receive $32.85 million of initial payment, while company's partner in mustang area will receive balance of $17.15 million
* Resolute says proceeds initially will be used to reduce debt and to fund development activity in co's properties in Delaware basin in west Texas
* Deal for aggregate gross consideration of up to $110 million
* Exited June with record production of more than 15,400 boe per day
* Daily production rate at end of q2, 2016, was 15,412 boe per day, exceeding prior record production rate of 14,911 boe/day
Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day