BRIEF-MicroStrategy Q4 earnings per share $2.69
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
July 8 (Reuters) -
* Nemaska Lithium completes $69 million financing and commences trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Jan 31 Packaged foods maker Hormel Foods Corp said on Tuesday that it had suspended operations at one its pork suppliers in Oklahoma until it investigates claims that pigs were being abused at the farm.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S