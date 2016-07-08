BRIEF-MicroStrategy Q4 earnings per share $2.69
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
July 8 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc
* Griffin announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly total revenue of $6,524,000, as compared to total revenue of $6,196,000 for 3 months ended may 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Jan 31 Packaged foods maker Hormel Foods Corp said on Tuesday that it had suspended operations at one its pork suppliers in Oklahoma until it investigates claims that pigs were being abused at the farm.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S