July 8 Kootenay Silver Inc:

* Kootenay announces increase to equity financing and Pan American Silver's intention to exercise participation right

* To increase amount of offering from 10 million units to up to 11.3 million units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4.5 million

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund exploration and development of company's La Cigarra project in Mexico