July 11 Accelerate Diagnostics

* Accelerate diagnostics submits de novo request to fda for accelerate pheno(tm) system and accelerate phenotest(tm) bc kit

* Submitted de novo request for evaluation of automatic class iii designation to u.s. Fda for pheno system and phenotest bc kit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)