BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 11 Concord Medical :
* Announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal
* Proposed transaction is intended to be financed with debt or equity capital or a combination thereof
* Board, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, will review proposal from buyer parties
* Proposal from Jianyu Yang, CEO of company, Morgancreek Investment Holdings Limited and Blue Ocean Management Limited
* Parties to acquire all of outstanding shares, ADS at a price of us$1.73 per class a ordinary share or us$5.19/ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S