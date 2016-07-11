July 11 Lockheed Martin

* Says F-35 program announces phase II cost reduction initiatives

* Says Department of Defense announced two initiatives with industry to reduce F-35 lightning II production and sustainment costs today

* Says first is a two-year extension of "blueprint for affordability for production" program announced in 2014

* Says second is creation of a similar concept to reduce operation and sustainment costs of F-35 weapon system

* Says co, Northrop Grumman, Bae Systems are investing up to $250 mln targeting FY2018-FY2022 to reduce sustainment costs by 10 percent