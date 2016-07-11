BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
July 11 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment corporation and caesars acquisition company announce amended and restated merger agreement
* Co & caesars acquisition also amended and restated their respective restructuring support agreements with ceoc
* Says confirmation hearing for ceoc's plan of reorganization has been set for january 17, 2017
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
