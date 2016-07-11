July 11 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment corporation and caesars acquisition company announce amended and restated merger agreement

* Co & caesars acquisition also amended and restated their respective restructuring support agreements with ceoc

* Says confirmation hearing for ceoc's plan of reorganization has been set for january 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)