July 11 Mylan Nv :

* Mylan launches generic Temodar capsules

* U.S. Launch of Temozolomide capsules, 5 mg, 20 mg, 100 mg, 140 mg, 180 mg and 250 mg, which is a generic version of Merck's Temodar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)