BRIEF-Astra International is raising stake in a Java toll road operator - Nikkei
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
July 11 Petrus Resources Ltd :
* Petrus announces asset disposition and 2016 budget update
* Has sold its oil and natural gas interests in Peace River area of Alberta to rising star resources ltd for $30.0 million
* Petrus board of directors has approved a $17.5 million capital expenditure budget for second half of 2016
* Sold oil and natural gas interests in Peace River area of Alberta to Rising Star Resources Ltd for total consideration of $30.0 million
* Cash proceeds from disposition will initially be used to reduce amount owing under co's revolving credit facility to about $84 million
* Borrowing capacity under facility was reduced as a result of disposition, from $120 million to $106 million
* Will continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities to expand footprint in Ferrier area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show