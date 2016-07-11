July 11 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Dr. Richard D. Katz joins Argos Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

* Most recently, Katz served as Chief Financial Officer for Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

* Compensation committee of co's board approved inducement grant of option to purchase 300,000 shares of co's common stock to Katz