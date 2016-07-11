July 11 Hti Ventures Corp

* HTI Ventures Corp announces change of board of directors

* Has appointed Neil Woodyer as chief executive officer and Jasvir Kaloti as chief financial officer

* Woodyer acquired 10.5 million common shares pursuant to private transaction acquisitions represent 29.6 pct of outstanding common shares of co

* Fiore Financial Corp acquired 6.2 million common shares of co pursuant to private transaction, represents 17.36 pct of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: