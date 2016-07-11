UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 11 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
* Hemispherx updates the status of the Alferon manufacturing facility
* Says all HEPA filters affected by flood were tested by an outside contractor and have passed all required tests
* Says six pumps that were affected by flood were sent back to manufacturer for inspection and repair
* Main damage was in bioreactor room, where one of large supply lines burst, flooding room, causing significant water damage
* Says final repair step required to be performed will be HVAC air balancing and qualification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.