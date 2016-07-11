July 11 Azimut Exploration Inc

* Azimut announces $2.3 million private placement financing

* Azimut Exploration Inc says private placement of up to 7.2 million common shares at a price of $0.32 per share

* Azimut Exploration Inc says gross proceeds of financing will be used for exploration programs on company's mineral properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)